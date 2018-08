When Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again throws it back to the fateful summer where Donna (Meryl Streep/Lily James) had three flings, any of which might be the one that resulted in Sophie (Amanda Seyfried), fans are treated not only to young Donna’s backstory, but also to her fabulous fashion circa 1979.

While Donna’s signature overalls get their moment in the spotlight (you can recreate her tomboyish look with a slouchy pair like this one from ASOS), the rest of her dazzling disco-boho wardrobe is just as covetable — not to mention very in right now! Style Hunter has tracked down pieces you can buy yourself to channel the dancing dynamo’s free-spirited style.