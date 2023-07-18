The cast of Mamma Mia: Where are they now?

Meryl Streep (Donna Sheridan)

One of the greatest on-screen talents of all time, Meryl Streep holds the record for the most Academy Awards nomination of any actor with a whopping 21 nods, winning three for Kramer vs. Kramer (1979), Sophie's Choice (1982), and The Iron Lady (2011), which was led by Mamma Mia! director Phyllida Lloyd. She also recieved nominations for the war epic The Deer Hunter (1978), the Robert Redford romance film Out of Africa (1985), and the Carrie Fisher-penned Postcards From the Edge (1990).

Two years before Mamma Mia!, Streep starred as fashion editor and boss from Hell Miranda Priestly in The Devil Wears Prada (2006), earning another Oscar nom and igniting a pop culture phenomenon with chilly lines such as "Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking." Then came her 2008 role as Donna in everybody's favorite ABBA musical, which remains her highest-grossing work to date, followed by a tonally opposite and deeply affecting turn as a nun in Doubt. She then closed out the 2000s by working with Wes Anderson on Fantastic Mr. Fox whilst romancing Steve Martin and Alec Baldwin in the Nancy Meyers farce It's Complicated, both in 2009. Her other notable recent roles include the family drama August: Osage County (2013), Florence Foster Jenkins (2016), and Steven Spielberg's The Post (2017).

In the last five years, Streep has reunited with her Mamma Mia! castmates in both the sequel film and Mary Poppins Returns (2018). She then had a small role in Greta Gerwig's terrific adaptation of Little Women (2019) and Steven Soderbergh's equally enchanting Let Them All Talk (2020), as well as in the hit HBO drama Big Little Lies. Her most recent film role was in Adam McKay's 2021 madcap satire Don't Look Up, playing the president of the United States. Next up for Streep is a guest-starring spot on the wildly popular crime series Only Murders in the Building.

Streep has been married to American sculptor Don Gummer since 1978. They share four children together, all of whom are actors.