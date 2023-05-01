Mamma Mia! producer has idea for third film that brings back Meryl Streep and Cher

Judy Craymer is eager to help us rediscover our inner dancing queens.

The producer of Mamma Mia!, both the original stage production and two subsequent films, is committed to making a third movie and even has an idea for how to do it.

"It's in its earliest stages," Craymer told Deadline of a potential three-quel. "There is a story there, and I do think Meryl [Streep] should come back —— and if the script is right, she would, I think, because she really loved playing Donna."

Craymer also told Deadline that her ideas for a third film include ways to bring back all of the fan favorite characters, including Streep's Donna, who was deceased in the second film, and Cher's Ruby, mother to Donna and grandmother to Sophie (Amanda Seyfried).

MAMMA MIA!, Meryl Streep, 2008. ©Universal/courtesy Everett Collection Meryl Streep as Donna in 'Mamma Mia!' | Credit: Universal/Everett

Since the 1997 founding of Littlestar — which owns the rights to all things Mamma Mia! and is comprised of Craymer and ABBA duo Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus — Craymer has had a direct hand in any Mamma Mia! related content. And she firmly believes that the films should be rounded out with a third. "I don't want to over-egg it, but I know there's a trilogy there," she said.

Craymer did, however, also note that there's nothing "official" yet. A representative for Universal, which produced the previous two films, also told EW that there's nothing to share at this moment. Part of this is because anything involving more Mamma Mia! must come with the blessing of Andersson and Ulvaeus.

"We want to do another movie, and they're [being cautious]," Craymer added. "But that's the story of the last 25 years — there's always a sense of caution from them, and we're all getting older now. Obviously, anything to do with the music, they have to be okay with."

The first two films, 2008's Mamma Mia! and 2018's Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, were released ten years apart, so it could take a minute to pull all the pieces together. Craymer has been beating the drum for a third film for some time. In 2020, she told the Daily Mail that she was working on an idea for the project, noting "there's meant to be a trilogy."

For now, however, Craymer is focused on ITV's Mamma Mia! I Have a Dream, a new U.K. reality competition which seeks to find the next Sophie and Sky for the long-running West End production of the musical.

MAMMA MIA! Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) talks to her three potential fathers (Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth, and Stellan Skarsgård) in 'Mamma Mia!' | Credit: Everett Collection

Some of the cast have also expressed interest in returning to the world of Mamma Mia. Colin Firth, who plays one of Sophie's three dads, Harry, told Good Morning America, that he'd up for a third film, and Pierce Brosnan, who portrays Donna's lifelong love, Sam, echoed his costars sentiments on the morning show. "I'm in, too. Sure," he said last October. "It's criminal how much fun you have on that movie. I think everybody would be in."

Christine Baranski, who stars as Donna's thirsty BFF Tanya, is also game to don the glittery spandex once more. "If we could go back and have the same amount of good fun and be on a Greek island together filming and dining together at night at some wonderful trattoria or taverna, I don't think anybody would give you an argument," she previously told EW.

As for the rest of the cast, we're sending out an S.O.S.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: