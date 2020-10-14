Kevin Smith says 'entire cast' of Mallrats will return for sequel

Earlier this week, EW posted a chat with writer-director Kevin Smith in which he reminisced about making 1995's Mallrats and discussed how, over time, this box office bomb achieved the status of a cult classic. But what about the future of what it seems we now need to start calling "the Mallrats franchise"? At the end of our walk down memory lane, Smith teased the film's sequel, Twilight of the Mallrats, which will revolve around Jason Lee's superhero comics-obsessed Brodie.

"Looks like we’re heading toward it now in 2021, which is very exciting for us," said Smith. "It takes place 25 years after the original and features the entire cast, [and] a new cast of characters as well. It’s about Brodie and his daughter and the death of the mall. The Brodie that we met in Mallrats has only been proven right in life. The world came around to his way of thinking. So, based on that, Brodie never really had to grow up and now, at this juncture in time, we face the moment when he might actually have to become an adult."

The cast of the original Mallrats also included Shannen Doherty, Jeremy London, Ben Affleck, Joey Lauren Adams, Claire Forlani, Jason Mewes, Michael Rooker, and the director himself.

Smith will be making the film in collaboration with Universal, which released the original Mallrats. According to the director, the studio was unaware it held the rights to the film, which grossed a mere $2.1 million back in 1995.

"When I handed them the script for Mallrats 2, they were like, 'We own Mallrats 1?'" said Smith. "I was like, 'Yeah, it’s yours!' Mallrats is a movie that’s a little bit lost in time in many ways. It’s a real relic of its era, but at the same time, maybe except for the lack of cell phones and the haute couture, that movie still plays today, probably better than it did in 1995."

Watch the trailer for the original film above.

