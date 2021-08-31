Do not watch the Malignant trailer if you want to sleep tonight. Don't say we didn't warn you.

James Wan's return to his gruesome Saw-era horror roots are clear in new Malignant trailer

Want to get some sleep tonight? Then we strongly advise you not to watch the new trailer for the horror film Malignant (out in theaters and on HBO Max Sept. 10). Or at least start counting those sheep in your head right now.

Malignant stars Annabelle Wallis (Annabelle, Peaky Blinders) as a woman named Madison who is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders. Her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities.

Yikes, yikes, and thrice yikes!

Malignant arrives courtesy of filmmaker James Wan, who seems to be returning to his gruesome, gritty Saw-era horror roots after spending the last decade overseeing the Insidious Conjuring universes and directing the blockbusters Furious 7 and Aquaman.

Malignant costars Maddie Hasson, George Young, Michole Briana White, Jacqueline McKenzie, Jake Abel, and Ingrid Bisu, who conceived the story with Wan. The film's screenplay was written by Akela Cooper.

Watch the new trailer for Malignant above.

