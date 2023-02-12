Magic Mike's Last Dance and Titanic anniversary re-release top steamy box office

Channing Tatum dances his way to the top, plus James Cameron continues to dominate with not one but two titles.

Channing Tatum's Magic Mike threequel lap-danced its way to the top spot at the box office over Super Bowl weekend.

Magic Mike's Last Dance debuted at No. 1 across 1,500 locations in North America with a total of $8.2 million, according to Comscore. Worldwide, the film, which was initially set to debut exclusively on HBO Max, made $18.6 million. Salma Hayek, Ayub Khan-Din, and Vicki Pepperdine also star in the dramedy centered on the titular star stripper's (Tatum) final hurrah.

Elsewhere, it's James Cameron's world, and we're just livin' in it.

Magic Mike's Last Dance Salma Hayek and Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike's Last Dance' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures

The director's Avatar sequel, The Way of Water, continued to dominate the box office for the ninth week in a row in second place, earning $6.8 million more this weekend and bringing the grand domestic total to $647 million. The film has made $2.2 billion worldwide and remains No. 1 at the global box office, further solidifying its place as one of the top five highest-grossing movies of all time.

Impressively, Cameron has directed three of those five movies, with The Way of Water trailing the first Avatar and Titanic. Speaking of the 1997 melodrama, the weekend's No. 3 release is none other than Titanic, which was re-released in theaters for the film's 25th anniversary. The romance drama starring a fresh-faced Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet raked in $6.4 million.

Titanic (1997) Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet in 'Titanic' | Credit: Merie Weismiller Wallace/Paramount

During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show last month, Cameron said he wanted to do something for the movie's quarter-centennial because he's "probably not gonna be around for the 50th" anniversary. "There's another kind of half-generation of people that haven't seen Titanic in a movie theater and maybe a bunch of nostalgia for, you know, amongst people that have seen it in a movie theater or have always wanted to," he said.

Apt for Super Bowl weekend, the comedy 80 for Brady — centered on four lifelong pals (Jane Fonda, Rita Moreno, Lily Tomlin, Sally Field) who embark on a wild trip to watch their football hero Tom Brady play in the Super Bowl — came in at fourth place. The movie scored a touchdown with an additional $6 million, bringing the total to $25 million. Horror film Knock at the Cabin rounded out the top five with $5.5 million, bringing the total to $23 million.

