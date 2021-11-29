Magic Mike type Movie

Channing Tatum announced Monday that he and director Steven Soderbergh are working on a new Magic Mike film that will debut exclusively on HBO Max.

"Well world, looks like Mike Lane's tapping back in," Tatum tweeted on Monday morning alongside a photo of the title page of a new screenplay.

Provocatively titled Magic Mike's Last Dance, the new screenplay is apparently written by Reid Carolin (who wrote both of the previous films) and will be directed by Soderbergh, who helmed the first entry in the series but took a step back for Magic Mike XXL. Soderbergh shot and edited the sequel but it was ultimately directed by his longtime collaborator Gregory Jacobs. Jacobs returns for the third film but as a producer alongside Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan.

When asked about a possible third film back in 2016, Tatum said that he had no plans yet and was focusing on adapting the premise for a stage experience. Magic Mike Live launched a year later in Las Vegas and quickly expanded internationally to cities like London and Berlin. Its first multi-year North American tour will kick off April 6, 2022 in Nashville, before continuing on to Miami and other cities yet to be announced. The success of this stage show helped convince those involved to get back on the horse.

Adam Rodriguez, Channing Tatum, Matthew Bomer Magic Mike Channing Tatum in 'Magic Mike' | Credit: Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock

"As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie," Soderbergh said in a statement. "Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!"

Magic Mike's Last Dance does not yet have a release date, nor have Tatum's former costars committed to reprising their roles.

It's a good time to be a fan of the Magic Mike movies. Earlier this month, HBO Max unveiled the trailer for Finding Magic Mike, their new reality competition series inspired by the beloved male-stripper movies starring Tatum. It launches Dec. 16.

