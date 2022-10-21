Do you feel the heat in this image?

Channing Tatum gets felt up by Salma Hayek in Magic Mike's Last Dance first look

Salma Hayek has the toughest job in Hollywood: getting to run her hand over Channing Tatum's ripped abs. It's not fair, but someone has to do it.

The first look at Magic Mike's Last Dance, the surprise third installment to the cinematic male-stripper movies, has arrived, courtesy of Tatum and his costar's social media. The photo sees Tatum returning as stripper/furniture designer Mike Lane as he pulls up his shirt for Hayek's character to feel around.

"All good things begin in Miami," Tatum wrote on Instagram Friday. "#MagicMikesLastDance in theaters Valentine's Day weekend. And #MagicMikeLive's [tour] is open now!"

"A tease of what's to come in theaters this Valentine's Day weekend. You're not going to want to miss #MagicMikesLastDance," Hayek wrote.

2015's Magic Mike XXL was thought to be the last movie, but Steven Soderbergh, who directed the first movie, said in a statement that the Magic Mike Live Las Vegas shows Tatum started made him want to do another one.

"As soon as I saw what Channing, [writer] Reid [Carolin], and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said we have to make another movie," Soderbergh said. "Mike Lane's dream of connecting people through dance must be realized!"

Soderbergh now directs Magic Mike's Last Dance, which is written by Carolin. Gregory Jacobs, who directed Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce alongside Carolin, Nick Wechsler, and Peter Kiernan.

Hayek previously teased a Tatum lap dance in the new movie in an interview with Entertainment Tonight (via PEOPLE). "If you thought he could dance [before], you are going to realize you haven't seen anything," she said. "His dance skills — he just got better."

"There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max," Tatum said. "The stripperverse will never be the same."

Magic Mike's Last Dance will stream on HBO Max and hit theaters Feb. 10, 2023.

Related content: