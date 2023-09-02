Oscar winner Kazu Hiro says his intention for the biopic was an authentic portrayal of legendary composer Leonard Bernstein: "I feel sorry that I hurt some people's feelings."

The Oscar-winning makeup artist behind Bradley Cooper's prosthetic nose in the upcoming Netflix film Maestro says he regrets the backlash it caused.

"I wasn't expecting that to happen," Kazu Hiro told the press corp at the 2023 Venice Film Festival Saturday, per Deadline. "I feel sorry that I hurt some people's feelings."

Kazu Hiro, who won Academy Awards for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for 2017's Darkest Hour and 2019's Bombshell, created the facial enhancement to transform Cooper into legendary composer, conductor, and pianist Leonard Bernstein.

"I wanted to portray Lenny as real as possible," he said. "He's photogenic and a great person. We wanted to respect and love that look. We did several different tests. That was our [only] intention."

Maestro Carey Mulligan and Bradley Cooper in 'Maestro' | Credit: Netflix

When the Maestro trailer dropped last month, social media lit up with concerns that Cooper's prosthetic nose was a "horribly anti-Semitic" choice for the movie's depiction of the Jewish musical legend.

However, Bernstein's children — Jamie, Alexander, and Nina Bernstein — defended the decision, releasing a statement explaining that they had worked with Cooper every step of the way and that they approve of how their father is presented in the film.

"We were touched to the core to witness the depth of his commitment, his loving embrace of our father's music, and the sheer open-hearted joy he brought to his exploration," their statement read. "It breaks our hearts to see any misrepresentations or misunderstandings of his efforts. It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well."

In his remarks to the Venice press corp, Kazu Hiro also praised Cooper's dedication to the film, including his 2 a.m. start time so that his five hours in a makeup chair wouldn't delay shooting on days he played an older Bernstein.

Following a limited theatrical run in November, Maestro will hit Netflix on Dec. 2. It was co-produced by Steven Spielberg.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: