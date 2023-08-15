Maestro keeps time with a symphonic love story in first trailer
Time to pick up that conductor's baton again, awards-minded viewers.
No, it's not a Tar sequel, it's Bradley Cooper's highly anticipated A Star Is Born follow-up, Maestro, about the life of Leonard Bernstein (played by Cooper) and his relationship with wife Felicia Montealegre Cohn Bernstein (Carey Mulligan).
On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer (below) for Maestro, which centers on Bernstein and his wife's relationship, built around a game of telepathic number guessing. We also get glimpses of their romance, Bernstein's career as a conductor, and even a brief shot of what appears to be a dalliance with another man.
Maestro follows Leonard (the mastermind behind the music from West Side Story, Peter Pan, and more) and Felicia's complex love story across three decades, beginning with their first meeting at a party in 1946 through two engagements and three children — Jamie, Alexander, and Nina. Netflix is specifically not billing the film as a biopic, but rather as a drama and love story, saying, "A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."
Matt Bomer, Maya Hawke, and Sarah Silverman costar. It's being produced by Cooper, Kristie Macosko Krieger, Fred Berner, Amy Durning, and two Hollywood luminaries — Martin Scorsese and Steven Spielberg.
In addition to directing, Cooper wrote the script with Josh Singer (Spotlight).
Maestro will arrive in theaters on Nov. 22 and on Netflix on Dec. 20.
