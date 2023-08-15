Bradley Cooper and Carey Mulligan star as Leonard Bernstein and his wife.

Maestro keeps time with a symphonic love story in first trailer

Time to pick up that conductor's baton again, awards-minded viewers.

On Tuesday, Netflix dropped the first trailer (below) for Maestro, which centers on Bernstein and his wife's relationship, built around a game of telepathic number guessing. We also get glimpses of their romance, Bernstein's career as a conductor, and even a brief shot of what appears to be a dalliance with another man.

Maestro follows Leonard (the mastermind behind the music from West Side Story, Peter Pan, and more) and Felicia's complex love story across three decades, beginning with their first meeting at a party in 1946 through two engagements and three children — Jamie, Alexander, and Nina. Netflix is specifically not billing the film as a biopic, but rather as a drama and love story, saying, "A love letter to life and art, Maestro at its core is an emotionally epic portrayal of family and love."

Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Bernstein in 'Maestro' Bradley Cooper as Leonard Bernstein and Carey Mulligan as Felicia Bernstein in 'Maestro' | Credit: Gotham/GC Images

In addition to directing, Cooper wrote the script with Josh Singer (Spotlight).

Maestro will arrive in theaters on Nov. 22 and on Netflix on Dec. 20.

