The Hannibal and Doctor Strange actor replaces Johnny Depp as the dark wizard in The Secrets of Dumbledore.

Behold! A sneak peek at Mads Mikkelsen's dark wizard Grindelwald has dropped in the first footage from the third Fantastic Beasts movie.

The official trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore will arrive Monday, but before then Warner Bros. has unveiled a new teaser.

Mikkelsen takes over the role from Johnny Depp, who parted ways with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of his legal battles with Britain's newspaper The Sun and his ex-wife Amber Heard.

"The world as we know it is coming undone," says Jude Law's Albus Dumbledore in the footage. "Things that seem unimaginable today will seem inevitable tomorrow. Should you agree to do what I ask, you'll have to trust me, even when every instinct tells you not to."

Mads Mikkelsen and Johnny Depp's Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts Mads Mikkelsen's Gellert Grindelwald is here in the first footage from 'Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.' | Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures; Jaap Buitendijk/Warner Bros.

Following the events of Fantastics and Where to Find Them and Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, The Secrets of Dumbledore sees Albus battling Gellert Grindelwald as he moves to seize control of the wizarding world. He once again taps magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne), who leads a team of witches and wizards and Muggle baker Jacob (Dan Fogler) on the dangerous mission.

Also popping up are Ezra Miller, returning as Credence/Aurelius Dumbledore; Callum Turner as Newt's brother Theseus; and Jessica Williams as Ilvermorny professor Eulalie 'Lally' Hicks. Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein) and Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) will reprise their roles for the sequel as well.

Depp played Grindelwald in the first two movies but announced he would leave the project in November 2020. At the time, he had lost his lawsuit against The Sun, having sued the paper for libel after it claimed Depp had assaulted Heard. Mikkelsen was brought in to replace the actor.

Mikkelsen spoke with EW about his approach to Grindelwald in December 2020, saying, "There has to be a bridge between what Johnny did and what I'm going to do. And at the same time, I also have to make it my own. But also, we have to find a few links [to the previous version of the character] and some bridges, so it doesn't completely detach from what he's already masterfully achieved."

David Yates returns to direct the sequel, which is again produced by J.K. Rowling, who has also become a controversial figure following her remarks about trans people.

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Grindelwald is scheduled for a global theatrical release April 15, 2022.

Watch the first footage from it above.

