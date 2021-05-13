Mads Mikkelsen has thoughts about Leonardo DiCaprio's Another Round remake

The recent news that Leonardo DiCaprio is planning to star in a remake of Thomas Vinterburg's Oscar-winning film Another Round was met with a predictably mixed reaction. While some fans of the original voiced their objections on social media , Vinterburg himself told IndieWire that he is "full of hope and curiosity" about the project. Meanwhile, EW's own Tyler Aquilina made the case for remaking this tale about middle-aged male friends who decide to stay typsy while at work as teachers in his piece "Why an Another Round remake with Leonardo DiCaprio could be great."

"It's always tricky to make a remake but on the other hand I understand why," the Doctor Strange actor recently told EW, while publicizing his new revenge-thriller Riders of Justice. "Because even though a lot of people might watch [the original], it's not that big. Having said that I have a hunch that a lot of Americans [have] watched this one. So it's going to be interesting, the remake. There are some cultural differences with alcohol from nation to nation, especially between Denmark and America. Everyone's always like, won't they approach it really differently in America? Maybe. Maybe not. I mean the film is about embracing life and re-finding your life. I think if they get that right, they can have some freedom with the alcohol."