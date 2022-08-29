Madonna seduces a ripped Weird Al in new trailer for Daniel Radcliffe's parody biopic

Music biopics are as popular as ever. Just a few years after Bohemian Rhapsody won big at the Oscars, Baz Luhrmann's Elvis emerged as one of the highest-grossing American movies of the year. Now, Daniel Radcliffe's "Weird Al" Yankovic movie is on the way...but don't expect the same tone of awards-ready seriousness from this one.

The Al Yankovic Story Weird Al Yankvoic (Daniel Radcliffe) and Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.' | Credit: Roku

As the new trailer makes abundantly clear, Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is essentially a parody in the vein of Walk Hard. Radcliffe's Yankovic drags his accordion across many of the story beats you're likely to see in the genre: Parents who demand our hero "stop doing what you love"; the recognition of a wise elder, portrayted here by Rainn Wilson's Dr. Demento; mainstream success and the subsequent flood of money, drugs, and women; and, finally, the revelation of true purpose. "My whole life," says Radcliffe's Yankovic, "all I wanted is to make up new words to a song that already exists."

If the movie's absurdity wasn't clear enough, this latest trailer highlights a torrid love affair between Radcliffe's (comically buff) Yankovic and Evan Rachel Wood's parody-smitten Madonna. (That said, Madonna did reportedly pitch her own Weird Al parody, "Like a Surgeon.")

Watch the trailer above. Weird: The Al Yankovic Story is coming to the Roku Channel on Nov. 4.

