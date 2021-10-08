The singer also regrets not taking the Catwoman role in Batman Returns, which ultimately went to Michelle Pfeiffer.

Madonna says she regrets turning down a role in the The Matrix

Madonna's pretty much done it all, but she does have one regret.

On Thursday night's episode of NBC's The Tonight Show, the queen of pop revealed to host Jimmy Fallon that she once turned down a role in The Matrix.

"Can you believe that?" she said to Fallon during the interview. "That's like one of the best movies ever made. A teeny-tiny part of me regrets just that one moment in my life."

Released in 1999, sci-fi flick The Matrix follows a hacker named Neo (Keanu Reeves), who gets stuck inside a simulated reality. Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, and Joe Pantoliano also star. The film's box office success led to two sequels The Matrix Reloaded and The Matrix Revolutions both released in 2003. A fourth movie in the franchise, The Matrix Resurrections, is due out Dec. 22.

THE MATRIX, Keanu Reeves, 1999. Credit: Warner Bros./Courtesy Everett Collection



Madonna also shared with Fallon that she missed out on playing Catwoman in Batman Returns and a leading role in Showgirls.

"I saw them both and I regret that I turned down Catwoman, that was pretty fierce," said the singer of the role that ultimately went to Michelle Pfeiffer. "Showgirls? No."

Madonna is currently working on a movie about her life, which she both wrote and is directing. While studios have previously attempted to produce movies about the pop queen's life, none of the proposed pitches made the cut. Madonna told Fallon that one movie was "the most hideous, superficial piece of crap I've ever read."

"I'm thinking, 'Why would these people want to make a movie about my life?' There's nothing true in the script," she continued, adding that a director behind one of the proposed films "had no appreciation for women."

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon - Madonna Madonna on NBC's "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon." | Credit: Sean Gallagher/NBC

Madonna announced back in September 2020 that she would produce her own movie about her life, as she told Fallon Thursday, "There is nobody on this planet that can write or direct [or] make a movie about me better than me."

A name and release date for the movie have yet to be announced. For now, fans can watch her new concert film, Madame X, premiering Friday on Paramount+.

Watch Madonna's interview with Fallon above.

