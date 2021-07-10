Mad Men stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery to reunite in Fletch reboot

Slattery's recent appearances include reprising his role as Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame , playing Fred Schlafly (husband of Cate Blanchett 's Phyllis Schlafly) in Mrs. America , and appearing as himself on Peacock's Girls5Eva. Hamm, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh 's latest HBO Max film, No Sudden Move.

Confess, Fletch is based on the Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980s Chevy Chase films, with Hamm taking up the titular role of investigative reporter Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher. The reboot will follow Fletch as he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation and attempts to clear his name, while also searching for his fiancée's stolen art collection. The cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, and The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr.