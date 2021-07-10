Mad Men stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery to reunite in Fletch reboot
Bridesmaids co-writer Annie Mumolo also joined a cast that includes Kyle MacLachlan and Marcia Gay Harden.
Half of Sterling Cooper Draper Pryce is getting back together.
Mad Men stars Jon Hamm and John Slattery will reunite in Hamm's upcoming Fletch reboot Confess, Fletch, marking their first collaboration since the AMC drama series ended in 2015. Annie Mumolo (Bridesmaids, Barb and Star Go to Vista del Mar), Ayden Mayeri (Homecoming), and Lorenza Izzo (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood) have also joined the cast.
Slattery's recent appearances include reprising his role as Howard Stark in Avengers: Endgame, playing Fred Schlafly (husband of Cate Blanchett's Phyllis Schlafly) in Mrs. America, and appearing as himself on Peacock's Girls5Eva. Hamm, meanwhile, was most recently seen in Steven Soderbergh's latest HBO Max film, No Sudden Move.
Confess, Fletch is based on the Gregory McDonald mystery novel series that inspired the 1980s Chevy Chase films, with Hamm taking up the titular role of investigative reporter Irwin "Fletch" Fletcher. The reboot will follow Fletch as he becomes the prime suspect in a murder investigation and attempts to clear his name, while also searching for his fiancée's stolen art collection. The cast also includes Marcia Gay Harden, Kyle MacLachlan, and The Daily Show's Roy Wood Jr.
Now in production, Confess, Fletch represents the culmination of more than 30 years' worth of efforts to reboot the Fletch franchise. Ben Affleck, Ryan Reynolds, Zach Braff, and Jason Sudeikis have all been attached to a potential reboot at some point, with none of the projects coming to fruition.
Superbad director Greg Mottola is helming Confess, Fletch and co-wrote the script with Zev Borow. Miramax will release the film at a yet-to-be-announced date.
