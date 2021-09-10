Mad Max prequel Furiosa delays release by nearly a year

Looks like Mad Max fans will have to wait a bit longer for the Fury Road prequel, Furiosa.

Warner Bros. announced Friday that it was moving the highly anticipated film to May 24, 2024. It had previously been set to release on June 23, 2023. The studio also announced it would be releasing Salem's Lot, the upcoming adaptation of Stephen King's best-selling novel of the same name, on Sept. 9, 2022. That film is written and directed by Gary Dauberman, and stars Alfre Woodard, Lewis Pullman, Makenzie Leigh, Bill Camp, Spencer Treat Clark, and William Sadler.

Written and directed by George Miller, Furiosa stars Anya Taylor-Joy as a younger version of the title character, who was first brought to life onscreen by Charlize Theron in Mad Max: Fury Road. It will also star Chris Hemsworth and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in undisclosed roles.

Not much else is known about the film, but Miller teased at a press conference in April that the film would be "a saga" told "over many years," unlike its predecessor which took place over a few days.

"I didn't set out to make a big, epic movie. It's a story I wanted to tell, but as it turns out, it's just got a lot of different scenes," Miller said at the time. "The one thing I can say about it, Fury Road... within the film, happened over three days and two nights. This is a saga, happens over many years. So, there's a lot of different elements to it."

At the same press conference, Hemsworth said that, out of all his projects, this one was the "biggest pinch-myself moment" because he grew up watching the "iconic" Mad Max franchise. "It is a huge honor," Hemsworth said. "A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating."

Though viewers will have to wait longer for Furiosa, Fury Road is currently available to stream on HBO Max.