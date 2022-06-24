Witness me! Because there are new details about Furiosa, the intriguing prequel to Mad Max: Fury Road.

Filming began recently on the dystopian epic that stars Queen's Gambit and The Northman star Anya Taylor-Joy as a young Furiosa, first played by Charlize Theron in director George Miller's multi-Oscar-winning movie. Warner Bros. released an official plot synopsis this week, and it contains juicy intel on what's in store.

Miller previously described Furiosa as a "saga" that "happens over many years." The plot now confirms we'll be seeing the future imperator's time in the Green Place before she's ejected into the Wasteland, where she meets a warlord named Dementus, who rules over "a great Biker Horde."

We also have confirmation that a younger Immortan Joe, played by the late Hugh Keays-Byrne in Fury Road, will have a role to play.

"As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus," the plot description reads. "Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by the Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

Miller returns to direct Furiosa, which he wrote with Fury Road co-scribe Nico Lathouris.

Chris Hemsworth and Tom Burke have been announced in roles for Furiosa, though we don't know who they are playing — or do we? Based on the plot, there are three major roles discussed and three major actors. Imagine Hemsworth as a sexy Immortan Joe before the character is forever latched to his dessert CPAP machine.

Burke was cast as a replacement for Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who had to bow out over scheduling conflicts with another project.

Hemsworth, to be seen next in Marvel's Thor: Love and Thunder, shared a photo of the clapboard three weeks ago when production set up shop in New South Wales, Australia.

"A new journey in the Mad Max saga begins," he wrote.

While promoting her performance in Last Night in Soho, Taylor-Joy told EW that the prep for Furiosa involved a lot of vehicular training.

"George is incredibly generous and so passionate. I love working with him already. He's just the best," she said. "I think my preparation is just about becoming strong enough to be able to carry this film. That's what it is. It's emotional strength, it's physical strength, it's mental strength. I cannot wait. I'm so excited. It wouldn't be Mad Max, if there were not vehicles of some sort."

Furiosa is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 24, 2024.