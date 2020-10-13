Mad Max prequel Furiosa taps Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth, and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II

The Mad Max: Fury Road prequel is going fast-and-Furiosa.

Following comments from Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller, who said he was looking to cast Anya Taylor-Joy as the lead in a Mad Max prequel movie, Warner Bros. has officially tapped the New Mutants and Last Night in Soho actress to portray a younger version of Charlize Theron's character in Furiosa.

Not only that, but the studio has officially cast Avengers star Chris Hemsworth and Watchmen Emmy winner Yahya Abdul-Mateen II in roles.

Miller will direct and produce Furiosa alongside Doug Mitchell. He also co-wrote the script with Nico Lathouris.

The filmmaker previously explained that, while writing the script for Fury Road, he wrote extensive backgrounds for each of the characters, including Furiosa and what life in The Green Place was like. Talk of a potential prequel go back years and Miller told The New York Times that, after he finishes Three Thousand Years of Longing, "hopefully everything settles down with the pandemic, we’ll see what the world allows us to do with Furiosa."

Taylor-Joy was recently seen in The New Mutants, an X-Men film she shot in 2017 but hit theaters this past August. She also filmed a role in Edgar Wright's Last Night in Soho and Robert Eggers' The Northman, and will be seen in Netflix's The Queen's Gambit.

Mateen is coming off of his Emmy win for Watchmen, in which he played Cal Abar/Doctor Manhattan on the HBO series. He'll also appear in Candyman (delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), The Trial of the Chicago 7, and The Matrix 4. Hemsworth, meanwhile, is planning to return to his Thor character for Thor: Love and Thunder, as well as his Extraction role for the Netflix action sequel.

Miller is also re-teaming with Fury Road production designer Colin Gibson, editor Margaret Sixel, sound mixer Ben Osmo, and makeup designer Lesley Vanderwalt, all of whom won Oscars for their technical work on that film in 2016. First assistant director PJ Voeten and second unit director and stunt coordinator Guy Norris are also returning.

Mad Max: Fury Road, which hit theaters in 2015, starred Tom Hardy as Max Rockatansky opposite Theron's Furiosa. The film won eight Academy Awards.