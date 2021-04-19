Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa will be a 'saga' told 'over many years'

Chris Hemsworth and director George Miller popped up in Australia to tease the next chapter in the Mad Max saga.

Mad Max: Fury Road director George Miller is revving up to start filming his new prequel movie Furiosa in Australia.

Joined by one of his stars, Chris Hemsworth, for a press conference Down Under, the filmmaker teased this movie will be a "saga" told "over many years," as opposed to Fury Road, which took place over the course of a few days.

"I didn't set out to make a big, epic movie. It's a story I wanted to tell, but as it turns out, it's just got a lot of different scenes," Miller told reporters who gathered Monday morning. "The one thing I can say about it, Fury Road... within the film, happened over three days and two nights. This is a saga, happens over many years. So, there's a lot of different elements to it."

The Queen's Gambit and The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy will star as a younger version of Furiosa, who was played in Fury Road by Charlize Theron.

Hemsworth and his other costar, Aquaman and Candyman's Yaya Abdul-Mateen II, have roles that are currently undisclosed. The Thor actor played coy with the press during the conference.

"It really is, out of everything I've done, the biggest pinch-myself moment, because I've grown up watching it and it's so iconic… It is a huge honor," Hemsworth said. "A lot of pressure, but exciting pressure that is certainly motivating."

Miller and producer Doug Mitchell said the film will be released theatrically by Warner Bros. on June 23, 2023. "As you know, these films take a long time," he mentioned. "We've been preparing it for a while."

New South Wales state Premier Gladys Berejiklian said Furiosa will be "the largest film" ever to be shot in New South Wales. Fury Road was shot mostly in Nambia because unexpected rain caused the area to be more green than the crew wanted for the movie. Second time's the charm.

Watch the press conference above.

