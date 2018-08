Mad Max: Fury Road Getting a Funko Line — See Max, Furiosa, and More

What a lovely day, indeed — two years after Mad Max: Fury Road sped into theaters with its desert wasteland, epic chase sequences, and badass heroine, the characters from George Miller’s epic are getting miniaturized (but no less fierce) as Funko figurines. EW has your exclusive first look at the line, which includes Max (Tom Hardy), Furiosa (Charlize Theron), the fire-guitar-strumming Doof Warrior, and more.

The Rock Candy, Mystery Minis, and Pop! figurines will be available this winter. Keep clicking to see all the members of Funko’s Mad Max collection.