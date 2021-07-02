Machine Gun Kelly film changes title after Mac Miller's brother appears to take offense

An upcoming film starring Machine Gun Kelly has reportedly upset late rapper Mac Miller's brother, Miller McCormick.

Apparently, McCormick took umbrage with the film's title, Good News, which shares a name with his brother's first single after his death from an accidental overdose in 2018. "f--- you. f--- your movie. at least change the title," McCormick reportedly posted on his Instagram Story on Thursday, according to Complex.

Machine Gun Kelly, Mac Miller Machine Gun Kelly and Mac Miller | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Now, the film has done just that, with production company Rivulet Media saying in a statement to EW, "Our film is about a fictional musician on the rise with a troubled life. It's not in any way a biopic or based on any artist's true life. We realize the title, which was intended as an homage to Mac Miller, and other artists gone too soon, feels disrespectful. We've heard from many people on social media who have found offense with the title so, without hesitation, we will change it."

The film, which is being written and directed by Tim Sutton, is slated to commence filming July 8 in Los Angeles. In it, Kelly is set to play a troubled musician in the last days of his life. According to a press release, the film's logline reads: "A work of fiction inspired by the brilliance and tragedy of so many contemporary artists, including Mac Miller, Lil Peep, Pop Smoke and Juice Wrld, Good News is a soulful, authentic and surreal cautionary tale — one that is both universal and uniquely of its time."

Reps for Kelly did not immediately return a request for comment.

