According to the star, we won't be seeing Kevin McCallister in the Disney+ movie unless there's a Christmas miracle.

Macaulay Culkin confirms he isn't involved in the new Home Alone reboot

Home Sweet Home Alone, the Disney+ reboot of the classic 1990s film Home Alone, debuted its first trailer Tuesday. And afterward, there was only one question on everyone's mind: Would OG Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin) make an appearance?

2018 American Music Awards - Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Oct 2018 Macaulay Culkin won't be in Disney+'s "Home Alone" reboot. | Credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Wednesday, Culkin addressed the queries on Twitter, writing, "Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though."

First announced back in 2019, the reimagining of the holiday classic finds 10-year-old Max Mercer (Jojo Rabbit's Archie Yates) accidentally left behind when his family travels to Tokyo for the holidays. Like Kevin, Max is initially thrilled to be on his own — and like Kevin, he finds himself having to think creatively when two married robbers (Ellie Kemper and Rob Delaney) try to break into his home. Saturday Night Live veteran Kenan Thompson directed the film, which was written by SNL writers Mikey Day and Streeter Seidell and directed by Dan Mazer.

HOME ALONE Macaulay Culkin in "Home Alone." | Credit: 20th Century Studios

After the reboot was announced, Culkin offered his take on what the new version of Home Alone "would actually look like," posting a photo of himself eating takeout alone on the couch while surfing the internet.

Sadly, given Culkin's tweets, it looks like his involvement in the new franchise is going to have to be wishful thinking — but we're holding out for a Christmas miracle.

