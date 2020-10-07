Macaulay Culkin makes the end times fun with hilarious Home Alone-themed face mask

Macaulay Culkin is bringing new meaning to the phrase "face mask."

The actor shared a photo of the mask he's been wearing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which riffs on a certain iconic role — and expression — of his.

"Just staying Covid-safe [by wearing] the flayed skin of my younger self," Culkin tweeted alongside a photo of himself wearing the mask, which bears his famous screaming face from Home Alone. "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."

Culkin, who won moviegoers' hearts as the eight-year-old Kevin McCallister in 1990, recently celebrated his 40th birthday, which did not pass without comment from the actor: