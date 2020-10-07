Macaulay Culkin makes the end times fun with hilarious Home Alone-themed face mask
Macaulay Culkin is bringing new meaning to the phrase "face mask."
The actor shared a photo of the mask he's been wearing to help stop the spread of COVID-19, which riffs on a certain iconic role — and expression — of his.
"Just staying Covid-safe [by wearing] the flayed skin of my younger self," Culkin tweeted alongside a photo of himself wearing the mask, which bears his famous screaming face from Home Alone. "Don't forget to wear your masks, kids."
Culkin, who won moviegoers' hearts as the eight-year-old Kevin McCallister in 1990, recently celebrated his 40th birthday, which did not pass without comment from the actor:
Disney also announced last year that a Home Alone reboot is in the works for its streaming service Disney+, with Archie Yates (Jojo Rabbit) to take on the adorable-kid role. Culkin weighed in on the reboot news as well, sharing his take on "what an updated Home Alone would actually look like." The erstwhile Kevin, meanwhile, is set to appear on American Horror Story in its upcoming tenth season, in which his character will apparently have "crazy, erotic sex" with Kathy Bates. They grow up so fast.
