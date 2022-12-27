Could M3GAN kick Annabelle's ass? An EW investigation

In director Gerard Johnstone's horror movie M3GAN (out Jan. 6), Allison Williams' scientist makes the mistake of gifting her recently orphaned niece a new companion in the overly protective and ultimately homicidal form of the titular robot.

The idea behind the film was originally dreamed up by producer James Wan in cahoots with colleagues at his Atomic Monster Productions company.

"One of the things we like to do at Atomic Monster is, at the end of the week, sit around and chat about films," says Wan. "At one of these sessions, we came up with the idea of doing a killer-doll movie."

The producer has history with doll-centric horror movies, having introduced cinemagoers to the haunted toy Annabelle in 2013's Wan-directed The Conjuring, which led to the spin-off movies Annabelle and Annabelle: Creation.

But who would win in a fight between M3GAN and Annabelle? That's the entirely sensible question we asked Wan, Williams, Johnstone, and Wan's fellow M3GAN producer Jason Blum. You can read their answers below.

M3GAN in M3GAN directed by Gerard Johnstone. Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures; Annabelle: Creation screen grab Bible closet. Warner Bros. Pictures 'M3GAN' and 'Annabelle' | Credit: Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures; Annabelle: Warner Bros. Pictures

JAMES WAN: Listen, M3GAN is a whole new breed that we haven't seen before. I wouldn't put it past M3GAN to have great tricks up her sleeves, especially if we're lucky enough to have future stories. Why can't M3GAN have rocket launchers at her fingertips? That would be amazing. It would blow any doll off the planet.

ALLISON WILLIAMS: I wouldn't ever bet against M3GAN. Ever, ever. I've got to go with my girl. She has the worldwide web in her being. She could win anything.

GERARD JOHNSTONE: Who would win in a fight between M3GAN and Annabelle? Well, I guess because Annabelle's a demon, maybe she would win. Maybe we should make a movie and find out!

JASON BLUM: I thought you were going to say, "[who would win] between M3GAN and Chucky." That's tough, because Annabelle has magic powers, that's a tough one. I don't know about that. But if it was Chucky, M3GAN would win.

Watch the trailer for M3GAN below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: