Here's what's new in the uncut version of M3GAN

You've already seen M3GAN — several times, if you're like us — and, honestly, you may revisit it again, now that the movie is streaming on Peacock and available for purchase digitally. We won't judge. What's not to love when a new horror icon is born, complete with a murderous attitude, a fixed runway-ready kill face, and a sequel already green-lit?

Those streaming the movie, though, will have the option to watch an uncut version, which includes shots that were excised in order to secure a PG-13 rating. In retrospect, that was a shrewd decision, with $171 million in global box office and counting, plus a new franchise all but certain.

Still, horror fans will want to know: What's been changed? We're not talking a lot of material here; paradoxically, M3GAN may be scarier in its theatrical version, which worked perfectly well and may have turned on a whole new generation of teens to the joys of killer-doll movies. But the uncut version is more explicit.

Here's a breakdown:

More gore

Jack Cassidy as Brandon in M3GAN Jack Cassidy as Brandon in 'M3GAN' | Credit: Geoffrey Short/Universal Pictures

M3GAN herself is a stellar piece of puppet design — by Adrien Morot, currently Oscar-nominated for his equally impressive work in The Whale. But the unrated version amplifies her attacks: When a bully gets his ear torn off (this used to happen off screen), we see a geyser of blood spurt from his head — in close-up, no less. Moments later, his impact with a car is clearer. The carnage at the Funki offices is gooier as well, with more blood on the back wall of an elevator. Most nauseatingly, a poisonous jet spray to the face takes some skin and flesh with it.

More swearing

M3GAN M3GAN | Credit: Universal Pictures

We already know that Allison Williams's aggro boss (well-played by Ronny Chieng) is one of those self-satisfied tech bros who likes to yell for his kombucha. In the unrated cut, it's "f---ing kombucha" or "I want a f---ing swipe card for this door!" Williams' Gemma calls a neighbor's violent dog a "f---ing dog." Enough of those and bye-bye, PG-13 rating.

M3GAN herself is a fast learner: A line that was "If she comes in this room, I'll tear your head right off your neck, I swear to God," gets a little f-bomb amplification before "neck." It codes her as a touch Chucky-like, which made us laugh. Should any future showdown be arranged, our money's on M3GAN.

The original and unrated versions of M3GAN are now streaming on Peacock and available to buy on digital, while both versions of will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on March 21.

