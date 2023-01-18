Everyone's favorite creepy doll is rebooting for a killer sequel in M3GAN 2.0

Nothing can shut down M3GAN.

The horrifying dancing robot doll that became a social media sensation and box office hit is officially set to return to the big screen, EW can confirm. The announcement comes less than two weeks after the film's premiere on Jan. 6.

Titled M3GAN 2.0, the forthcoming sequel will see the return of the murderous Model 3 Generative Android (M3GAN for short), as well as its creator, played by Allison Williams, and her niece/M3gan's former bestie, played by Violet McGraw. The film is scheduled to hit theaters on Jan. 17, 2025.

Also returning is original screenwriter Akela Cooper, along with producers James Wan and Jason Blum. Gerard Johnstone directed the first film, but no word yet on who will helm the follow-up. Plot details remain sparse.

M3GAN - official trailer M3GAN performing her infamous dance routine. | Credit: Universal Pictures

M3GAN centered around an AI companion that would do anything (and we mean anything) to protect her owner/best friend, Cady (McGraw). Those who have witnessed M3GAN's onscreen carnage will know that the groundwork for a potential sequel is laid out at the end of the film.

Also starring Ronny Chieng, M3GAN has been a hit at the box office, earning over $30.4 million in its opening weekend, breaking the record for a PG-13 horror film previously held by 2020's A Quiet Place Part II.

In EW's review, critic Leah Greenblatt called M3GAN "a scampering Blumhouse caper that turns out to be blithely self-aware, negligibly jump-scary, and mostly very fun."

