It's a Trap! M. Night Shyamalan announces next movie

M. Night Shyamalan's next movie is called Trap, and it will hit theaters Aug. 2, 2024.

But there's a twist!

The news about Trap arrived from Warner Bros. Pictures Group as part of an announcement that the studio has signed a multiyear first-look directing and producing agreement with the Sixth Sense filmmaker. Universal distributed Shyamalan's past five films, including his latest, Knock at the Cabin.

M. Night Shyamalan M. Night Shyamalan | Credit: Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Under the new agreement, Shyamalan and his Philadelphia-based production company, Blinding Edge Pictures, run by president of production Ashwin Rajan, will develop original projects to produce and/or direct for WBPG production divisions Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. also announced that, as part of the deal, the filmmaker's daughter, Ishana Night Shyamalan, will start production this year on her directorial debut, The Watchers, which is slated for a June 7, 2024 release.

"Where I write and direct is my home," said Shyamalan in a statement. "Disney and Universal, where I've made most of my films, will always be home and family to me. Warner Bros. has a storied history of cinema. Through its recent experiences, the company has rediscovered its love and appreciation for filmmakers, and the impact of the theatrical experience. We all win when movies succeed in theaters."

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.