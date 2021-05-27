Watch the trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's mysterious new movie Old
The Sixth Sense director's film is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle.
Writer-director M. Night Shyamalan's new film Old (out July 23) is inspired by the graphic novel Sandcastle (by writer Pierre Oscar Lévy and artist Frederik Peeters), about a group of people who find themselves aging with horrifying alacrity on a beach.
"It's based on this graphic novel that I was given from my daughters," The Sixth Sense and Split filmmaker told EW earlier this year. "I read it, and the premise was so powerful, of these people that went to this beach and their experience that happens on that day in the beach… I thought it was very frightening and emotional, and the ideas just started coming, and I tracked down the owner, and the person that wrote it. It was just a beautiful thing, and kind of touching, that it came from my daughters, this story about getting older very, very quick."
Old stars Gael García Bernal, Thomasin McKenzie, Vicky Krieps, Rufus Sewell, Ken Leung, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Abbey Lee, Aaron Pierre, Alex Wolff, Embeth Davidtz, Eliza Scanlen, Emun Elliott, and Kathleen Chalfant.
Watch the just-released trailer for Old above.
