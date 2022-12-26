M. Night Shyamalan movies, ranked

5. Signs (2002)

Shyamalan's fourth feature Signs marked a huge departure from the gotcha endings of his previous films, The Sixth Sense and Unbreakable. Instead, he creates an atmospheric Field of Dreams-meets-aliens wrapped in a family drama that, in many ways, was a bait-and-switch of a different kind. Mel Gibson stars as Reverend Graham Hess, a former priest who left the church altogether after his beloved wife was killed in a car accident by local veterinarian Ray Reddy (Shyamalan). As Graham has lost his faith, his brother Merrill (Joaquin Phoenix) and children Morgan (Rory Culkin) and Bo (Abigail Breslin) struggle to deal with their own grief as they mediate Graham's quiet anger toward the God who was once central to their lives. But when extraterrestrial beings land on Earth and begin terrorizing the human population, Graham and his brood are forced to make a number of spiritual and physical reckonings in order to survive.

Signs is a contemplative film that draws a great deal of stylistic influence from Alfred Hitchcock's oeuvre, in particular the quietly menacing tone of The Birds, coupled with the creeping dread of George Romero's Night of the Living Dead, substituting zombies for aliens. Its musings on faith, grief, and healing are compelling building blocks for what could amount to a much better sci-fi film, but instead, it's a "very well-crafted tease," according to EW's 2002 review of the "high-octane doomsday vision built almost entirely around our sense of anticipation."

And the last two decades haven't done much to change that, as our current critics' recent rewatch established, explaining that "At the time, it was impossible for me not to receive Signs as a big honking post-9/11 movie: Why do they hate us, Dad? Honestly, it still plays that way for me 20 years later, with scene after scene of characters watching city skylines on TV, waiting for the end of the world."