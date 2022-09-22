Yeah, you might want to reconsider renting that Airbnb in the middle of the woods this fall.

M. Night Shyamalan is back, and he just might be bringing the end of the world with him.

After we got the aging beach in the film Old and the creepy baby in his series Servant, the filmmaker has set his sights on a creepy cabin and the four strangers who terrorize its residents. The first Knock at the Cabin trailer, bringing to life author Paul G. Tremblay's horror novel The Cabin at the End of the World, arrived at the stroke of midnight on the West Coast Wednesday night.

The movie, like the book, follows two dads who bring their child to a remote cabin for a vacation and are then visited and taken hostage by a quartet who demand the parents make an impossible choice. If they don't, it's apocalypse time.

Dave Bautista, who plays Leonard, one of these four horsemen of the apocalypse, tells the young girl (played by Kristen Cui), "My heart is broken."

"Why is it broken?" she asks.

"Because of what I have to do today," he replies. "See, the four of us have a very important job to do. In fact, it might be the most important job in the history of the world."

Rupert Grint, who stars in Shyamalan's Servant, and Nikki Amuka-Bird, who was in the director's film Old, return for Knock at the Cabin as one of the strangers, alongside Abby Quinn (Little Women). The Matrix Resurrections star Jonathan Groff and Pennyworth's Ben Aldridge play the two dads menaced by the troupe.

Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer Dave Bautista's Leonard terrorizes a family in M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin.' | Credit: Universal Pictures

"We were called and are united by a common vision, which has now become a command that we cannot ignore," Leonard says. "The four of us are here to prevent the apocalypse. Your family has been chosen to make a horrible decision. If you fail to choose, the world will end."

Are these people telling the truth? Or are they just delusional? What if they are telling the truth? What is this horrible decision they have to make? We'll find out when Knock at the Cabin hits theaters Feb. 3.

Watch the trailer above.

