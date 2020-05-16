Lynn Shelton, indie filmmaker and Little Fires Everywhere director, dies at 54

Lynn Shelton, the independent filmmaker and TV director who helmed episodes of Mad Men, GLOW, and Little Fires Everywhere, among many other shows, died Friday due to a previously unidentified blood disorder. She was 54.

Shelton was a prominent figure in the indie film community, with her directorial efforts including Humpday, Your Sister's Sister, and last year's Sword of Trust. Her work was noted for its naturalistic acting, skillful integration of improvisation, and understated approach to both comedy and drama. She was also a prolific director of television, beginning with the Mad Men season 4 episode "Hands and Knees" in 2010.

Born in Ohio in 1965, Shelton grew up in Seattle and went on to pursue acting and photography, eventually beginning her film career as an editor. Her first feature as writer-director, We Go Way Back, was released in 2006, and Shelton directed seven more films over the next 14 years, writing all but one. Her work earned substantial critical acclaim and many awards, including the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award for Humpday in 2010. She had recently been collaborating with her romantic partner Marc Maron on a script for her next film.

Shelton's TV career began when Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner hand-picked her to direct "Hands and Knees," and she went on to work on such series as New Girl, Fresh Off the Boat, Shameless, The Morning Show, and many more.

In addition to Maron, Shelton is survived by her son Milo Seal, her husband of many years Kevin Seal, as well as her parents, brothers, and sister. Many in the entertainment industry paid tribute to Shelton on social media, shocked and saddened by her sudden passing.

"We made so many things together. I wish we had made more," Mark Duplass wrote on Twitter. "Her boundless creative energy and infectious spirit were unrivaled. She made me better. We butted heads, made up, laughed, pushed each other. Like family. What a deep loss."

You can see more tributes below.

