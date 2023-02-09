Watch the British hero go to head-to-head with Andy Serkis' maniac in the upcoming movie continuation of the hit series.

Idris Elba has played Stringer Bell, Bloodsport, and even Nelson Mandela. But to many people, he will always be DCI John Luther, the British cop he portrayed for five seasons on the crime show Luther.

Now, after a four-year break, Elba has returned to reprise the part in the upcoming Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun (out Feb. 24) — and you can watch the just-released trailer for it below.

Luther The Fallen Sun Idris Elba in 'Luther: The Fallen Sun' | Credit: Netflix

The movie opens with Luther behind bars due to events that occurred at the conclusion of season 5.

"He's done so much to bend the law in order to catch the bad guys that he's ended up in jail," Elba told EW of the film last year. "So that's where we start the story. He's contemplating what he's going to do with his life."

Haunted by his failure to capture the cyber psychopath who now taunts him, Elba's ex-policeman decides to break out of prison to finish the job by any means necessary.

The actor explained to EW that while the show's ardent fans had a lot to do with getting the movie version going ("They really wanted it. And I wanted it"), viewers needn't watch all five seasons of the thriller series to get up to speed.

"The story in some ways continues — if you binge the series from season 1 to the film, the story is continuous," said the movie's director, Jamie Payne. "But because the film has got such a larger platform, we thought it was important that if someone was watching the film for the first time that it had its own story. So you could watch the film and go back and then binge the series. It was important to all of us that the audience could find a way into the series, and to the lore."

Added Elba, "Luther is just so haunted — that's his whole thing. Even when he's a free man, he can't help but chase it, chase the ghosts that get into his head. And I think that's what drives him in this film. He's just very haunted by things he's done, things he could have done, people that have died."

Luther: The Fallen Sun was written by Luther creator Neil Cross and co-stars Cynthia Erivo, Dermot Crowley, and Andy Serkis. The movie hits cinemas Feb. 24 and premieres March 10 on Netflix.

Watch the trailer for Luther: The Fallen Sun below.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.

Related content: