Idris Elba returning to Luther with Netflix movie

Who needs James Bond when you're getting a Luther movie?

After years of Idris Elba openly campaigning for his troubled detective character John Luther to graduate to the big screen, he's gotten his wish… kind of. Netflix announced plans Monday for a feature film based on the BBC drama series Luther, to be written by creator Neil Cross.

Elba is set to star alongside franchise newcomers Cynthia Erivo (Widows) and Andy Serkis (Black Panther). There's no word yet on the possible presence of Ruth Wilson's Alice Morgan, the serial killer and romantic interest who has often served as the mouse to Luther's cat.

Luther S4 Idris Elba on 'Luther' | Credit: Steffan Hill/BBC America

Season 5 of Luther aired in 2019 and marked the return of Wilson, with her character (previously presumed dead) coming back to cause more trouble for Luther, only to (spoiler alert!) seemingly meet her end again — despite her body quickly disappearing. In the end, Luther found himself arrested, with Elba believing it was "hard to say" what might come next.

"I feel like John has to make some decision in jail," Elba teased to EW. "It's quite clear that it would be very difficult for him to be a policeman moving forward. I think that's a great setup for a movie. The last few seasons have been more like mini-movies, and film allows us to now have more dramatic pin points moments that are slightly more compressed and it's a bigger but smaller dose of Luther."