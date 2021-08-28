Lupita Nyong'o shares poignant tribute to Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

One year to the day after Chadwick Boseman's death, his friend and Black Panther costar Lupita Nyong'o shared another poignant tribute to the Oscar-nominated actor.

"I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure. I do. I do..." Nyong'o wrote on Instagram Saturday, alongside a candid photo of the two stars laughing together. "One year after his passing, the memory of @chadwickboseman remains this alive in me."

Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, at the age of 43, having kept his condition largely private for four years. His passing prompted a massive outpouring of grief from his fans, friends, collaborators, and fellow celebrities, almost all of whom had been unaware of his diagnosis.

"I am struggling to think and speak about my friend, Chadwick Boseman, in the past tense. It doesn't make sense," Nyong'o wrote shortly after his death. "The news of his passing is a punch to my gut every morning. I am aware that we are all mortal, but you come across some people in life that possess an immortal energy, that seem like they have existed before, that are exactly where they are supposed to always be — here! ... that seem ageless... Chadwick was one of those people."

Nyong'o was among those present at a private memorial service in Malibu a week after Boseman's death, along with her fellow Black Panther costars Michael B. Jordan and Winston Duke. The Oscar-winning actress is returning for the upcoming sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which was extensively reworked in the wake of Boseman's passing. Marvel has chosen not to recast the role of T'Challa in honor of the late actor.

Boseman's final performance as T'Challa was recently released on Marvel's animated series What If...? "He cared about T'Challa so much — all the actors care about these characters but Chadwick Boseman understood the power of Black Panther and his role as an icon," the show's head writer A.C. Bradley told EW. "It was super important to him to make sure T'Challa is always presented as a role model and a hero."