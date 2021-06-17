Luke Wilson watches Legally Blonde whenever it's on cable: 'And it's on cable a lot'
The actor says he'd love to work with Reese Witherspoon again, including in Legally Blonde 3.
We always knew Legally Blonde's Emmett was a big fan of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), but we never imagined this level of devotion.
While talking with PEOPLE, the actor behind the big-hearted lawyer, Luke Wilson, revealed that he's a sucker for the 2001 classic whenever it's on TV.
"I'll watch it when I see it on cable, and it's on cable a lot," Wilson said. "But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much."
Wilson also said he'd be open to returning for a threequel, after having appeared in the original film and 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.
"I'm always up to work with Reese again," he noted. "We'll just have to see what happens."
The third movie is already in the works, with Witherspoon set to reprise her role as the bubbly Elle Woods. Rom-com expert Mindy Kaling is attached to write the screenplay, which she announced in May of last year.
The film is currently slated for a May 2022 release.
Details on the plot remain scarce, but the film will reflect Elle's age difference, delving into her life as a fortysomething. We just hope she's still happily bending and snapping with Emmett at her side.
