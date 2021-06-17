The actor says he'd love to work with Reese Witherspoon again, including in Legally Blonde 3.

Luke Wilson watches Legally Blonde whenever it's on cable: 'And it's on cable a lot'

We always knew Legally Blonde's Emmett was a big fan of Elle Woods (Reese Witherspoon), but we never imagined this level of devotion.

While talking with PEOPLE, the actor behind the big-hearted lawyer, Luke Wilson, revealed that he's a sucker for the 2001 classic whenever it's on TV.

"I'll watch it when I see it on cable, and it's on cable a lot," Wilson said. "But just because Reese is always so funny in the movie to me. So I always watch a few things just because I like her portrayal of Elle Woods so much."

Wilson also said he'd be open to returning for a threequel, after having appeared in the original film and 2003's Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde.

"I'm always up to work with Reese again," he noted. "We'll just have to see what happens."

Luke Wilson Legally Blonde Luke Wilson in 'Legally Blonde' | Credit: Tracy Bennett/Mgm

The third movie is already in the works, with Witherspoon set to reprise her role as the bubbly Elle Woods. Rom-com expert Mindy Kaling is attached to write the screenplay, which she announced in May of last year.

The film is currently slated for a May 2022 release.

Details on the plot remain scarce, but the film will reflect Elle's age difference, delving into her life as a fortysomething. We just hope she's still happily bending and snapping with Emmett at her side.