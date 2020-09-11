Luke Bracey joins cast of Baz Luhrmann's Elvis Presley biopic

The Australian actor known for his role in 'Little Fires Everywhere' will play the role of music mogul Jerry Schilling.

Another Elvis cast member is in the building.

Australian actor Luke Bracey (Little Fires Everywhere) has joined the cast of Baz Luhrmann Elvis, taking on the role of Jerry Schilling, a music industry professional. who first met Presley playing football in Memphis and later became a core part of his entourage, dubbed the "Memphis Mafia." Schilling also went on to manage the Beach Boys, Jerry Lee Lewis, and eventually Presley's daughter, Lisa Marie.

Bracey, who has previously enjoyed movie roles in Point Break and Hacksaw Ridge, is the latest addition to the upcoming biopic's cast that includes Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager Colonel Tom Parker, Maggie Gyllenhaal as the musician's mother, Gladys Presley, and Rufus Sewell as his father, Vernon Presley. Austin Butler (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Carrie Diaries, Switched at Birth) will star as the King of Rock and Roll himself.

Luhrmann (Romeo + Juliet, Moulin Rouge!), who wrote the screenplay with Craig Pearce, will direct the movie. Production will resume Sept. 23 in Queensland, Australia, after a prolonged pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film was in pre-production in March when Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson tested positive for coronavirus while in the region ahead of shooting.

