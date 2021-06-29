Ludacris responds to Virginia's 'Fast and Furious' highway sign that went viral

Ludacris is getting a kick out of a shoutout to the Fast & Furious star by the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The rapper and actor, born Chris Bridges, shared an image of a highway sign spotted in the state that's been getting a lot of attention online.

The traffic message reads, "Driving Fast and Furious? That's Ludacris."

"Virginia I Love You Back! Can't Believe this is real," Bridges wrote on Instagram Sunday. "Should this s--- be on every highway?"

The VDOT since replied, "We hope this made your weekend travel a little more entertaining."

He recently appeared on EW's BINGE: The Fast Saga podcast, discussing his 2 Fast 2 Furious audition and his relationship to the late Paul Walker.

"I'm the luckiest human being alive," he said. "The two top things that everyone in the world wants to do, be a movie star and a rockstar, and I'm actually living it out. It's surreal for me to even say that."