Lucas Brothers to write and star in Seth MacFarlane-produced Revenge of the Nerds reboot

Keith and Kenny Lucas are back with a vengeance.

The identical twin writer-performers, known for appearing in 22 Jump Street and working on the script for the upcoming Judas and the Black Messiah, are on board to write and star in a reboot of the 1984 comedy Revenge of the Nerds, EW has confirmed.

The pair are writing the script with Alex Rubens, and the movie will be produced by Seth MacFarlane's Fuzzy Door company for 20th Century Studios.

According to Variety, which first reported the news, the new Revenge of the Nerds will be a contemporary reimagining of the decidedly un-PC original and will pontificate about today's nerd culture and what constitutes a geek in the 21st century.

The 1984 film starred Robert Carradine and Anthony Edwards, among others, and concerned a rivalry between jocks and nerds. The low-budget movie was a substantial hit and inspired several sequels, starting with 1987's Revenge of the Nerds II: Nerds in Paradise.