Olivia Munn, Sam Claflin weather marital mayhem in wild Love Wedding Repeat trailer

It wouldn't be a proper wedding without a hand cracking across someone's face and (seemingly bottomless) amounts of champagne, right?

Such is the wedding day bliss outlined in Netflix's new romantic comedy Love Wedding Repeat, which follows a disparate group of interconnected people whose worlds collide when a man is unexpectedly reunited with an old flame at his sister's wedding.

The Hunger Games actor Sam Claflin stars as Jack, whose angry ex-girlfriend (Slumdog Millionaire's Freida Pinto), a misplaced sedative, and a former love interest that got away (Olivia Munn) threaten to derail his sibling's day of marital harmony.

As Jack navigates the trials of such an unexpected clash of personalities, the ensemble film unfolds as it presents alternate versions of the same day as Jack ponders a route to his own happy ending. Along the way, he must dodge compromising situations (including a particularly comical moment with a male companion in a private bathroom), rekindled romantic feelings, and his enraged ex's flying fists.

Love Wedding Repeat — directed by Dean Craig and co-starring Eleanor Tomlinson, Joel Fry, Jack Farthing, Allan Mustafa, and Tim Key — drops April 10 on Netflix. Watch the new trailer above and scroll on to see the movie's new poster.

