Love Actually: Where are they now?

In 2003, an inter-connected group of Londoners showed us that love actually is all around in what has become one of the most beloved contemporary Christmas classics. We feel it in our fingers, we feel it in our toes — the warmth and laughs of the Richard Curtis flick that united the likes of Colin Firth, Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, and Emma Thompson into the ultimate holiday-themed rom-com.

Though we all have our thoughts on which plot is best in the overstuffed Christmas present, we can agree that it displays a memorable range of talent across the board. From well-established stars to newcomers who have gone on to bigger fame, Love Actually truly boasts an all-star cast. Thanks to a Red Nose Day special we know what their characters have been up to in the years since, but where are the actors now?