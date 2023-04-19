Fast X Show More About Fast X type Movie genre Action

Fast X director Louis Leterrier is staying behind the wheel.

After stepping in at the last minute to helm Fast X, Leterrier has officially signed on to direct the next Fast & Furious film.

The Fast & Furious franchise is speeding toward the finish line, and longtime star Vin Diesel has said that he expects the 10th and 11th films to conclude the main storyline. Originally, former Fast director Justin Lin was set to handle Fast X, but he left the project last April, after filming had already started. Leterrier came in to replace him in May.

Details about the new film have yet to be revealed, but Universal is describing it as a "companion film" to Fast X, which will hit theaters May 19.

"Louis joined the Fast & Furious team seamlessly, with an innate understanding of the franchise that is stronger than ever after two decades," Universal Pictures president Peter Cramer said in a statement Wednesday. "Under his direction, Fast X is a high intensity thriller with all the spectacular action, emotion, and twists that the fans have come to expect — and then some. We are thrilled that he will continue to work his magic in the director's chair."

A number of familiar faces are returning for Fast X, including Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Jason Statham, Sung Kang, Charlize Theron, and Helen Mirren. The film follows Dominic Toretto (Diesel) and his family as they face off against a new foe: a notorious villain named Dante Reyes, played by Jason Momoa. Brie Larson also joins the cast an agent who teams up with Dom.

Outside of the Fast world, Leterrier is known for directing The Transporter and Now You See Me, as well as TV shows like Lupin and The Dark Crystal.

