Louis C.K. comeback documentary not moving forward with Showtime

The documentary was set to explore the comedian's sexual misconduct and return to comedy within the larger context of the #MeToo movement.

The documentary tracing Louis C.K.'s return to comedy is not moving forward at Showtime, EW can confirm.

Announced last year, the project was in the works at Paramount before their streaming service, Paramount+, merged with Showtime. Helmed by Blackpink: Light Up The Sky director Caroline Suh, the documentary was set to cover the comedian's downfall and comeback within the larger context of the #MeToo movement. At the time, it was revealed that the film would feature the New York Times reporters who broke the story that C.K. was accused of sexual misconduct by five women.

Louis C.K. Louis C.K. | Credit: Roy Rochlin/FilmMagic

"Louis CK is a slightly different situation [to Harvey Weinstein] and a great, great comedian who has come back in his own way," Paramount's David Nevins said at the time. "I don't think the social change that #MeToo has brought about is resolved at all. There's a bit of backlash against #MeToo, who has to go away and who's allowed to come back."

He added that the film is "a very interesting documentary, which I haven't seen yet, but I am looking forward to." Nevins departed Paramount at the end of last year.

It is unclear if the documentary will move forward elsewhere. Reps for Suh did not immediately respond to EW's request for comment.

In 2017, five women from the comedy world came forward to formally accuse the film and TV star of sexual misconduct, detailing encounters in which the comedian masturbated or requested to masturbate in front of them. Responding to the allegations in a statement, C.K. admitted "these stories are true."

He added: "At the time, I said to myself that what I did was okay because I never showed a woman my dick without asking first, which is also true. But what I learned later in life, too late, is that when you have power over another person, asking them to look at your dick isn't a question. It's a predicament for them. The power I had over these women is that they admired me. And I wielded that power irresponsibly."

C.K. lost a considerable amount of work in the fallout. Following the allegations, Netflix, HBO, and FX (where the comedian had an overall deal) cut ties with C.K. The comedian eventually returned to stand-up comedy. In 2020, The Washington Post reported he was again selling out comedy venues and Dave Chappelle, who has courted controversy in recent years, started bringing C.K. out as a surprise guest at his own comedy shows.

C.K. has released four comedy specials since 2017. Last year, Sincerely Louis C.K., which includes jokes about his sexual misconduct, won a Grammy for Best Comedy Album.

Want more movie news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.