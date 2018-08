Raushan Hammond made his on-screen debut in Hook, joining the Lost Boys as Thud Butt. The young actor added to his résumé soon after with roles in episodes of Tales from the Crypt, Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, ER, and Family Matters. In 2011, he wrote, directed, and starred in an indpendent film, 24 Hours in Las Vegas, and he told People in 2014 that he’s spent recent years starring in a music, magic and comedy show.