28 essential L.A. movies

America Ferrera made her film debut in Patricia Cardoso’s lauded indie playing Ana, a teenager from a Latino neighborhood in East L.A. who buses across the city every day to go to a prestigious Beverly Hills high school. When she graduates, her favorite teacher urges her to go to college, but her emotionally manipulative mother disapproves. Ana wants to do more with her life than work in her sister’s dress factory, but at the same time, she can’t afford — or fit into — the dresses they make, which her classmates might easily snap up at Bloomingdale’s. She may not feel like she quite belongs in either world, but her ability to move between the two and find herself in the middle makes her a truly great movie Angeleno.