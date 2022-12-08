There might be a Hobbit Hole with your name on it next March.

Landlord of the Rings: AirBnB's renting out the Hobbiton set so you too can be Tolkien it easy

Real-world got you down? In the mood to go on a hero's journey with your pals to find demonic jewelry? Are you 2 to 4 feet tall?

Well, Airbnb is offering an escape into the Shire, or at least, the Hobbiton movie set in New Zealand that was used for the Lord of the Rings and Hobbit trilogies.

In yet another PR stunt capitalizing on beloved movie nostalgia, Airbnb's offering three two-night stays for up to four guests in Hobbiton for a Hobbit-sized 10 New Zealand dollars (about 6 U.S. bucks) a night.

Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring (2001) Ian McKellen Turns out Gandalf is, in addition to a powerful wizard, also a highly-rated host on Airbnb | Credit: Pierre Vinet/New Line

Hobbiton was originally a 1,250-acre sheep, that is, until Peter Jackson got his movie-magic-making hands on it. Over nine months, with the help of the New Zealand army, Jackson's team recreated the Shire of J.R.R. Tolkien's fantasy, including 39 temporary Hobbit Holes.

All but 17 bare plywood facades were demolished, but Jackson returned in 2009 to film The Hobbit trilogy, leaving behind 44 permanently reconstructed Hobbit holes. In celebration of the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, guests will have special access to those holes for the first time ever.

"Overnight accommodation will be provided in The Millhouse, a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home with a writing nook fit for Bilbo Baggins, and homey decor curated by the trilogies' creative director Brian Massey," Airbnb explained in a press release.

Booking opens at 10 am NZDT (4 pm ET) on Dec. 14 for three two-night stays on March 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. Check out some photos of your own potential unexpected journey.

