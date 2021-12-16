The Lord of the Rings stars reunite for 20th anniversary rap celebration
Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, and more Fellowship of the Ring stars rap about the movie's 20th anniversary.
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone is getting a 20th anniversary TV special on HBO Max, but The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, which released the same year, is getting... nothing? Not on Stephen Colbert's watch.
CBS' Late Show host and noted Middle-earth stan reunited some of the biggest stars of The Lord of the Rings to celebrate the first movie's debut in theaters in 2001 with a special rap song.
Elijah Wood (Frodo Baggins), Sean Astin (Samwise Gamgee), Billy Boyd (Pippin), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), Orlando Bloom (Legolas), Hugo Weaving (Elrond), and Andy Serkis (Gollum) joined Colbert and Late Show pianist Jon Batiste for a musical declaration that "Lord of the Rings is the No. 1 trilly."
"Where the hell are the celebrations?" Colbert asked his late-night audience. "How is it possible that we are not marking it as a people? Harry Potter is getting a giant 20th anniversary special with a full cast reunion. Seriously? Harry Potter's fine, but it's no Lord of the Rings. I mean, Dumbledore couldn't take a Balrog. Dumbledore was killed by a high school chemistry teacher."
"Star Wars is better? Oh, you make me sick," Batiste raps, before Colbert finishes the line with, "Jar Jar can go ahead and suck my... ring!"
Meanwhile, Weaving rapped in elvish as Serkis played the flute, and Bloom gives a shoutout to the Naked Gun movies.
Anna Kendrick, who wasn't involved in The Lord of the Rings movies, also makes an appearance to get dunked on by the stars.
"Best trill ever, baby. Don't you forget," Astin raps.
"That's right, Anna Kendrick. Pitch Perfect ain't s---!" Wood declared.
"What the hell?!" Kendrick replied. "I thought we were friends."
Watch the full rap above.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
|type
|
|genre
|mpaa
|
|runtime
|
|director
|
Comments