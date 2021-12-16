Elijah Wood, Orlando Bloom, Hugo Weaving, and more Fellowship of the Ring stars rap about the movie's 20th anniversary.

The Lord of the Rings stars reunite for 20th anniversary rap celebration

CBS' Late Show host and noted Middle-earth stan reunited some of the biggest stars of The Lord of the Rings to celebrate the first movie's debut in theaters in 2001 with a special rap song.

"Where the hell are the celebrations?" Colbert asked his late-night audience. "How is it possible that we are not marking it as a people? Harry Potter is getting a giant 20th anniversary special with a full cast reunion. Seriously? Harry Potter's fine, but it's no Lord of the Rings. I mean, Dumbledore couldn't take a Balrog. Dumbledore was killed by a high school chemistry teacher."

"Star Wars is better? Oh, you make me sick," Batiste raps, before Colbert finishes the line with, "Jar Jar can go ahead and suck my... ring!"

Meanwhile, Weaving rapped in elvish as Serkis played the flute, and Bloom gives a shoutout to the Naked Gun movies.

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert Jon Batiste and guests Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan 'The Lord of the Rings' stars join Stephen Colbert for a rap celebrating 'The Fellowship of the Ring' 20th anniversary. | Credit: CBS

Anna Kendrick, who wasn't involved in The Lord of the Rings movies, also makes an appearance to get dunked on by the stars.

"Best trill ever, baby. Don't you forget," Astin raps.

"That's right, Anna Kendrick. Pitch Perfect ain't s---!" Wood declared.

"What the hell?!" Kendrick replied. "I thought we were friends."

Watch the full rap above.

