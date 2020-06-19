Lord of the Rings stars pay tribute to Ian Holm: 'Off to the Grey Havens'

Some of Ian Holm's fellow hobbits are paying tribute to their late costar.

"So sad to hear that the singular, brilliant and vibrant, Sir Ian Holm has passed. Farewell, uncle," Wood wrote on Twitter. The actor shared the most screen time with Holm in the Rings films, as Bilbo's nephew Frodo, and worked with him again on Peter Jackson's adaptation of The Hobbit over a decade later.

"Off to the Grey Havens goes dear Ian Holm," Monaghan wrote in an Instagram post, referring to the Elvish port that symbolizes passing into the afterlife. "Pete Jackson said he was the best actor he had ever worked with. I studied him whenever I could. On set and off it, he was a magical man. So sweet. So full of twinkle. So GOOD at it all. Namarie Uncle Bilbo." (That's "farewell" in Elvish.)

Holm was also known for his roles in Alien, The Fifth Element, Chariots of Fire, and more, but the elderly hobbit Bilbo was perhaps his best-known role. “I’m completely amazed by the reaction that the films have had. I get a lot of fan mail addressed to Bilbo and sometimes Sir Bilbo,” he told Britain's The Independent in 2004. “It’s hardly ever addressed to Ian Holm.”

