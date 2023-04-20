An impromptu decision to fly to Costa Rica for a third date left the two stranded for three months during the height of the pandemic lockdown.

Yes, Khani and Matt from Longest Third Date are still together: 'We're dog parents'

The longest third date during the height of COVID-19 pandemic lockdown turned into a successful relationship, complete with fur children.

Yep, Khani Le and Matt Robertson from the Netflix documentary Longest Third Date are still together. "We live together and we have a family now," Robertson shared during the couple's Thursday appearance on Tamron Hall Show. "We're dog parents," Le clarified.

Per the documentary, streaming now, Le and Robertson met on dating app Hinge and decided on a whim to jet off to Costa Rica for their third date in March 2020, a little before the pandemic brought the world to a halt, travel included. The two wound up stranded in Central America for three months.

Longest Third Date Khani and Matt on 'Longest Third Date' | Credit: Netflix

Though they were able to catch a government supported flight after those three months, the two wound up in Texas and spent even more time together, embarking on a road trip to Maine, where Le met Robertson's parents, then to Seattle, where Robertson met Le's parents. "You can't get rid of this guy!" host Tamron Hall quipped.

The two have been together for the last three years and contended that had they gone on a "normal" third date, their relationship might have taken a different path. "We would have been doing Zoom or FaceTime dates in that time," Robertson said. "We probably would have gone our separate [ways]. It would have been hard to get that chemistry maybe. I don't know. I think everything happens for a reason."

Watch Le and Robertson's interview above.