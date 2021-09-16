A Bodyguard remake is in the works, and Lizzo wants Chris Evans to be her costar

Lizzo won't rest until she dates Chris Evans — or at least does a movie with him. The Grammy Award winning singer continued her social media "love affair" with the star-spangled Avenger by suggesting that both of them should star in a remake of The Bodyguard.

Lizzo Chris Evans Lizzo wants to star with Chris Evans in 'The Bodyguard' remake. | Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; GP Images/Getty Images

After news broke on Monday that the iconic movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner in the titular role was getting the remake treatment, Lizzo instantly took to TikTok and posted a video.

Using the "What are we talking about?" format, Lizzo shows a tweet from Variety announcing the remake, appearing to be confused and upset at the news as she asks, "What are we talking about?"

BODYGUARD, THE, Kevin Costner, Whitney Houston, 1992 Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston in "The Bodyguard." | Credit: Everett Collection

The singer then shows another tweet that posits her and Evans should star together in the film. She asks again, "What are we talking about?" but this time, in a seductive tone and appearance.

"What y'all think?" Lizzo captioned the video, adding a well-intentioned side-smirk emoji.

The back-and-forth between Lizzo and Evans started earlier this year when Lizzo admitted she'd drunkenly DM'd Evans on Twitter. Evans responded in good spirits, writing back "no shame in a drunk DM" and clearly referencing his own accidental social media mishaps.

Since then, the two have been engaging in friendly banter, including making a joke that Lizzo was pregnant with Evans' baby following a fan suggestion.

Maybe third (or fourth...) time's the charm for Lizzo and Evans to get their happily ever after?

Watch Lizzo's TikTok video above.