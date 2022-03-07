Live bat released during a screening of The Batman this weekend

Batman's name isn't just for show; according to DC canon, the whole concept for Bruce Wayne's crime-fighting aesthetic was inspired by the sight of the flying creature crashing through his window one night. In films like Batman Begins, the Dark Knight has subsequently demonstrated technological tools that help him summon bats to thwart his enemies. But this past weekend, one enterprising viewer of new film The Batman took that power into their own hands.

EW has confirmed that during a Friday screening of The Batman at the Moviehouse & Eatery by Cinépolis in Austin, Texas, one audience member released a live bat inside of the theater. In videos posted to Twitter by theatergoers @Jeremiah24_ and @sparty1211, the bat can be seen flying around as a staff member explains their plan for getting the bat out of the theater.

"We will use the projector to turn that light off (the movie screen) and I'm gonna turn all these lights off and try and get it to go into this lighted area (an exit)," an employee tells the guests. "If you are uncomfortable being in the dark with a bat, please remove yourself now."

The crowd can be heard laughing in response to that in the videos.

"Local animal control was immediately contacted, and they have been overseeing the situation to ensure guest, associate and animal safety," Cinépolis spokesperson Annelise Holyoak told CBS Austin. "To ensure a prank like this does not again occur, we've added additional security and are checking all bags upon guest entry."

Representatives for Cinépolis did not provide additional comment when reached by the EW.

